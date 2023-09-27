Salman Khan to Ajay Devgn: Top 10 highest paid actors on OTT

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2, Saif Ali Khan's Sacred Games, Ajay Devgn's Rudra and more stars who are the highest paid on OTT.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023

Highest-paid actors on OTT

Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor to more Bollywood stars who are the highest-paid actors on OTT.

Ajay Devgn - Disney+ Hotstar

He was seen in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and reportedly he took Rs. 125 crores as a fee.

Saif Ali Khan - Netflix

He was seen in Sacred Games and charged Rs. 15 crores for the same.

Salman Khan - Jio Cinema

He reportedly took Rs. 12.5 crores for Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Shahid Kapoor - Prime Video

He made his OTT debut with Farzi and charged Rs. 30 crores.

Vijay Sethupathi - Prime Video

South Indian actor made his debut in Farzi and took Rs. 7 crores for his role.

Pankaj Tripathi - Prime Video

The actor charged Rs. 12 crore for Sacred Games and Rs. 10 crores for Mirzapur 2.

Manoj Bajpayee - Prime Video

The actor charged Rs. 10 crore for his role as a RAW agent in The Family Man.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui - Netflix

He charged Rs. 10 crore for Sacred Games 2.

Radhika Apte - Netflix

She charged Rs. 4 crore for her role in Sacred Games.

