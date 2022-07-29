Salman Khan is an artist in all forms. He loves to paint.Source: Bollywood
Ranveer Singh's hobby is to rap and we have seen his skill in Gully Boy.Source: Bollywood
Vidya Balan is allegedly good at poetry.Source: Bollywood
Nature lover Anushka Sharma's hobby is gardening.Source: Bollywood
Sonakshi Sinha also loves to paint.Source: Bollywood
Parineeti Chopra is a fabulous singer.Source: Bollywood
Not just an incredible actress, Alia Bhatt is good at singing too.Source: Bollywood
