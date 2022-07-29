Salman Khan

Salman Khan is an artist in all forms. He loves to paint.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's hobby is to rap and we have seen his skill in Gully Boy.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan is allegedly good at poetry.

Anushka Sharma

Nature lover Anushka Sharma's hobby is gardening.

Sonakshi Sinh

Sonakshi Sinha also loves to paint.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra is a fabulous singer.

Alia Bhatt

Not just an incredible actress, Alia Bhatt is good at singing too.

