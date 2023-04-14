Top 10 Bollywood stars above 50 who still workout in gym

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 14, 2023

Salman Khan, even at the age of 57, when goes topless makes women go weak on their knees.

Jackie Shroff, at 66 looks young, and dapper. He just loves to work out.

Suniel Shetty at 61 tends to look sexy even with his grey hair.

Akshay Kumar at 55, likes to reportedly wakeup at 4 Am and hit the gym.

Shah Rukh Khan at 57, can yet run on the treadmill faster than most of the other stars.

Aamir Khan even at 58, likes to do high-intensity workouts at the gym.

Anil Kapoor at 66, can give young stars a course on fitness.

Sunny Deol at 65 can yet do weight lifting and how?

Sanjay Dutt at 63 has a lot of attachment to the gym.

Ajay Devgn at 54 loves to work upon himself daily.

