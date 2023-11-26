Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, celebs who cry very easily, even in public
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 26, 2023
Deepika Padukone cried when she received an award and read out a letter written by his father to her.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan got emotional after he witnessed a moving performance on a show that he was attending.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt cried her eyes out while talking about her beloved sister Shaheen and her battle against depression.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh had tears in his eyes as well after winning his first ever award.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas also got really emotional on the passing of Uncle Krishnam Raju.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ekta Kapoor had tears in her eyes while talking about her parents in the trailer launch event of Goodbye.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji was spotted with tears in her eyes at the memorial of her father-in-law.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anil Kapoor had a proud father moment with tears in his eyes while talking about the first movie of his boy, Harshvardhan Kapoor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dia Mirza got told about the incident with Kobe Bryant and she couldn’t hold back her tears.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt was seen breaking down while he was being taken to the jail because of the scandal he was alleged to be a part of.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sweet Home Season 2: Here's what you need to know about the cast of the Netflix show
Find Out More