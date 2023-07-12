Salman Khan to Hrithik Roshan; Bollywood heroes and their biggest career mistakes
Sarvepalli Bhavana
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 12, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan has bagged many hits in his career but missed out on being part of two all-time blockbuster films.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan rejected Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai MBBS which later went to Sanjay Dutt.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajkumar Hirani approached him again for 3 Idiots and Shah Rukh rejected this one as well
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan also rejected a film that later emerged as a blockbuster hit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He rejected Chak De India, which is one of the most-watched sports film in India. Shah Rukh Khan was roped in for it later
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan was offered to be part of Hum Tum which is another hit film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
But after he rejected, Saif Ali Khan bagged the chance to be part of the film which has Rani Mukherji as the leading lady.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor also rejected a few films in his career and Raanjhanaa is one of them.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Later, Dhanush was roped in to play the lead role in this Aanand L Rai directorial.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Late actor Sushanth Singh Rajput, quite a lot of times, lost the opportunity of being part of some amazing films.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He was offered Ramleela and it is said the actor chose to not be part of. Later, Ranveer Singh was roped in and it changed his fate.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com