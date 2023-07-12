Salman Khan to Hrithik Roshan; Bollywood heroes and their biggest career mistakes

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 12, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan has bagged many hits in his career but missed out on being part of two all-time blockbuster films.

Shah Rukh Khan rejected Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai MBBS which later went to Sanjay Dutt.

Rajkumar Hirani approached him again for 3 Idiots and Shah Rukh rejected this one as well

Salman Khan also rejected a film that later emerged as a blockbuster hit

He rejected Chak De India, which is one of the most-watched sports film in India. Shah Rukh Khan was roped in for it later

Hrithik Roshan was offered to be part of Hum Tum which is another hit film.

But after he rejected, Saif Ali Khan bagged the chance to be part of the film which has Rani Mukherji as the leading lady.

Shahid Kapoor also rejected a few films in his career and Raanjhanaa is one of them.

Later, Dhanush was roped in to play the lead role in this Aanand L Rai directorial.

Late actor Sushanth Singh Rajput, quite a lot of times, lost the opportunity of being part of some amazing films.

He was offered Ramleela and it is said the actor chose to not be part of. Later, Ranveer Singh was roped in and it changed his fate.

