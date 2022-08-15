7 Bollywood stars who are not comfortable with kissing on screen

Have a look at 7 Bollywood celebrities who have a strict no kissing policy

Riteish Deshmukh

According to the actor, kissing is extremely personal to him and he won’t do it onscreen

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah has a rule of no kissing and wearing bikinis on screen and she follows it quite thoroughly

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol has been in the film industry for a long time but has kept a long distance from doing kissing scenes on screen

Ajay Devgan

Even after 30 years in the film industry, Ajay has been keeping away from lip lock scenes

Kangana Ranaut

One of the reasons Kangana rejected Dirty Picture was because it had a lot of intimate scenes and she likes to stay away from those on screen

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has maintained a rigid no kissing clause and has been following it since his debut in the film industry

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is highly uncomfortable in shooting kissing scenes and hence follows the rule of no kissing on screen

