Have a look at 7 Bollywood celebrities who have a strict no kissing policySource: Bollywood
According to the actor, kissing is extremely personal to him and he won’t do it onscreenSource: Bollywood
Tamannaah has a rule of no kissing and wearing bikinis on screen and she follows it quite thoroughlySource: Bollywood
Bobby Deol has been in the film industry for a long time but has kept a long distance from doing kissing scenes on screenSource: Bollywood
Even after 30 years in the film industry, Ajay has been keeping away from lip lock scenesSource: Bollywood
One of the reasons Kangana rejected Dirty Picture was because it had a lot of intimate scenes and she likes to stay away from those on screenSource: Bollywood
Salman Khan has maintained a rigid no kissing clause and has been following it since his debut in the film industrySource: Bollywood
Sonakshi Sinha is highly uncomfortable in shooting kissing scenes and hence follows the rule of no kissing on screenSource: Bollywood
