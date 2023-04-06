These Top stars can sleep anytime, anywhere

There have been many Bollywood actors and actresses who are known to sleep at any place. Here, check out the full list here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 06, 2023

Salman Khan

Reportedly the actor is known to sleep on the sets of his movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra

The star is known to be a sleeping beauty on the sets of her movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor

The actress was once caught sleeping on the sets of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar

The actor has been often caught sleeping on the sets of the movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif

The actress is often caught sleeping in the car while going for shooting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt

The Raazi actress has often been caught sleeping on the sets of her films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor

The actor often feels sleepy on the sets of his movies or in restaurants after eating good food.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jacqueline Fernandez

She was once caught sleeping and this snap is surely too cute to miss.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bobby Deol

On the sets of Housefull 4, the star was caught sleeping by Riteish Deshmukh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone has often caught her husband Ranveeer sleeping.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood actresses who have rich husbands

 

 Find Out More