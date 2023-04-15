Top 10 Bollywood actors who are protective of their female costars

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 15, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is always solicitous towards women

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for safeguarding his co-stars of the opposite gender.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer Singh has been observed being protective of his female co-stars

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas never steps back to armor his female actors.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan is known for his respect towards the dignity of a woman

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan is chivalrous toward women

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Dhawan is often seen making his female co-stars comfortable at events

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajkummar Rao puts a shield when it comes to protecting his female friends

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Kapoor is highly lauded for respecting woman

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Deverakonda is known for safeguarding his film actresses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: AI generated images of Top 10 South Indian actresses

 

 Find Out More