Bollywood celebs who don’t like to spend money

Here is the list of Bollywood celebs who hate to spend money.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 08, 2023
Bollywood stars live luxurious lives however there are a few actors who keep a tight hand on spending money.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan is one of the wealthiest men but lives a simple life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan’s name is also on the list. He is a true example of simple living and high thinking.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol doesn’t spend lavishly on her lifestyle. She has also got a tag of Kanjoos from Karan Johar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
John Abraham spends money wisely. He loves to spend on automobiles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan loves to keep it minimal in terms of expenditures. She is often noticed talking about saving money.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor also has a habit of spending minimal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji too spends money wisely.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Late actor Rajesh Khanna received a tag of Kanjoos from Waheeda Rehman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!