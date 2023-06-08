Bollywood celebs who don’t like to spend money

Here is the list of Bollywood celebs who hate to spend money.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 08, 2023

Bollywood stars live luxurious lives however there are a few actors who keep a tight hand on spending money.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the wealthiest men but lives a simple life.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s name is also on the list. He is a true example of simple living and high thinking.

Kajol

Kajol doesn’t spend lavishly on her lifestyle. She has also got a tag of Kanjoos from Karan Johar.

John Abraham

John Abraham spends money wisely. He loves to spend on automobiles.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan loves to keep it minimal in terms of expenditures. She is often noticed talking about saving money.

Ranbir Kapoor

Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor also has a habit of spending minimal.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji too spends money wisely.

Rajesh Khanna

Late actor Rajesh Khanna received a tag of Kanjoos from Waheeda Rehman.

