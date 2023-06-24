Bollywood celebs who have given maximum 100 crore films
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 24, 2023
Salman Khan holds the record of most 100 crore films with 16 movies.
Akshay Kumar has 15 films to hit the 100 crore mark.
Ajay Devgn has 12 films that fall in this category.
8 films of Shah Rukh Khan are a part of 100 crore club.
Deepika Padukone has 8 movies in the 100 crore club.
Katrina Kaif also has 8 films in the 100 crore category.
Alia Bhatt delivered 7 movies crossing 100 crore mark.
Kareena Kapoor Khan has 7 films falling in this category.
Aamir Khan’s 6 films contribute to 100 crore club.
Hrithik Roshan has delivered 6 films that reached 100 crore mark.
Ranveer Singh is also on the list with 6 movies.
Ranbir Kapoor also has 6 movies that hit the mark.
