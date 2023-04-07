Top Bollywood celebs who own bulletproof cars

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 07, 2023

Aamir Khan owns a Mercedes Benz S600 Guard. 

Shah Rukh Khan also owns a Mercedes Benz S600 Guard. 

Kangana Ranaut owns a BMW 7 series Guard. 

Priyanka Chopra owned a Rolls Royce Phantom which is an armoured car. 

However, a couple of months ago, the actress reportedly sold off her car as it was sitting in the garage gathering dust after she moved to LA. 

Salman Khan has been getting death threats lately. 

The actor has been threatened by Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang. 

Salman now has two bulletproof SUVs, Nissan Patrol and Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. 

Hrithik Roshan reportedly owns a Mercedes Benz V class. 

As per reports, Ajay Devgn also owns a Rolls Royce car which is bulletproof. 

