Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; B-town men who dated, married older women

Age is just a number when it comes to matters of the heart and its true especially in Bollywood.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

The power couple of B-Town were hailed by many for getting married, despite an age difference of 5 years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani

Tiger 3 star is 6 years younger than Sangeeta Bijlani, and once upon a time they were supposed to get married.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

Amrita was 13 years older than Saif; they had two kids Sara and Ibrahim before getting separated.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Farzi star was one year younger than Bebo and their dating history is quite famous.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Ash and Abhi share an age difference of 2 years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

The actor is 12 years younger than Malaika, and they often get trolled for the age gap.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu

The Bollywood star is 5 years younger than Bipasha, and they are happily married.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Neha and Angad's secret marriage made headlines; later, the actress was trolled for marrying someone two years younger than her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harshavardhan Rane and Kim Sharma

The couple dated each other for quite some time, despite a 4-year age gap.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Bigg Boss 17, a look at BFF duos who still share a strong bond

 

 Find Out More