Salman Khan Top 10 flop movies that even his starpower couldn't save
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 06, 2023
Antim: The Final Truth was a damaged movie that made Rs 39.05 crore and was a total flop.
London Dreams did not complete Salman's dreams as it made Rs 25.69 crore and was a total flop.
Jaan-E-Mann only made Rs 25.12 crore and flopped.
Salaam-E-Ishq was a disaster as Salman Khan-Priyanka Choopra's movie minted Rs 22.68 crore.
Sonam Kapoor's loyal love towards Salman Khan proved disastrous as Saawariya made Rs 20.92 crore.
Chal Mere Bhai was a total flop and made Rs 11.65 crore.
Hello Brother had only minted Rs 10.67 crore and was a flop.
Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge had a great premise but average outcome. The film minted only Rs 10.52 crore.
Jaanam Samjha Karo had made a collection of Rs 9.19 crore and was a flop.
Khamoshi was a big disaster as the collection was only of Rs 6.89 crore.
