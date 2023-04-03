Salman Khan used to offer food to the hungry and homeless on Mumbai streets; check unknown incident

Salman Khan is a great philanthropist, here is an incident from 1991 that made Ayesha a fan of the actorSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 03, 2023
philanthropist Ayesha Jhulka recalled how Salman Khan was a philanthropist back in the 90sSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha and Salman worked together in Kurbaan in 1991.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress revealed Salman used to donate leftover food from sets to the poor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha Jhulka called it just wonderfulSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He used to find beggars on road even late in the night or someone needySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Khan used to step out of his car and give food to the poor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress said he is a lovely human being and a brilliant actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor runs a charitable foundation Being Human since 2007.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is just one incident, Salman Khan is a great philanthropist and always helps people in need.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
