Salman Khan used to offer food to the hungry and homeless on Mumbai streets; check unknown incident

Salman Khan is a great philanthropist, here is an incident from 1991 that made Ayesha a fan of the actor

Rupal Purohit

Apr 03, 2023

Salman Khan

philanthropist Ayesha Jhulka recalled how Salman Khan was a philanthropist back in the 90s

Ayesha and Salman's movie

Ayesha and Salman worked together in Kurbaan in 1991.

Donate food

The actress revealed Salman used to donate leftover food from sets to the poor.

Wonderful work

Ayesha Jhulka called it just wonderful

Looking for needy

He used to find beggars on road even late in the night or someone needy

Give meals

Khan used to step out of his car and give food to the poor.

Brilliant actor

The actress said he is a lovely human being and a brilliant actor.

Being Human

The actor runs a charitable foundation Being Human since 2007.

Humanitarian

This is just one incident, Salman Khan is a great philanthropist and always helps people in need.

