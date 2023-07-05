Salman Khan was not the first choice in these top hits

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 05, 2023

Dipak Tijori was the first choice for Maine Pyar Kiya and not Salman.

Govinda was offered Biwi No 1 first before Sallu.

Suniel Shetty was kept in mind for Janam Samjha Karo and not Salman.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun was made by keeping Aamir Khan in mind and not Salman.

For Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai Aamir Khan was the first choice.

Ajay Devgn was the first choice for Karan Arjun.

Chandrachur Singh was the first option for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Aamir Khan was the first choice for Patthar Ke Phool.

Sallu was not the choice for Wanted.

Salman was not the first option for many good movies.

However, his movies have been hit.

