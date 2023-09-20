Salman Khan welcomes Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at Arpita Khan's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations; more family members join  

Salman Khan took up hosting duties as CM Eknath Shinde visited his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma's house for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Shivani Pawaskar

Bhaijaan 

Salman always has this look on his face. 

Candid

It looks like Salman Khan is about to thrash someone as if he is still in his movie character. 

Goofiness 

Candid pictures are such events are a treat and provide a dose of laughter.  

Salman with CM 

Eknath Shinde joined Salman in posing in front of the media.

Bappa's blessings 

Salman Khan welcomed the CM and attended him as a host. 

CM poses 

Eknath Shinde wore a white shirt and trousers for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Helen 

Helen made another pretty appearance in a floral outfit.

Arbaaz makes an entry 

Unlike yesterday, Arbaaz Khan was seen in casual. 

Shera joins 

Shera and his son joined Salman at Arpita Khan's house for Ganesh Chaturthi. 

Salman's new look 

This new look of Salman is going viral. It is said to be for his new movie. 

Salman Khan's next 

Salman will be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif next. It is going to release during Diwali. 

