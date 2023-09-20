Salman Khan welcomes Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at Arpita Khan's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations; more family members join  

Salman Khan took up hosting duties as CM Eknath Shinde visited his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma's house for Ganesh Chaturthi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023
Salman always has this look on his face.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It looks like Salman Khan is about to thrash someone as if he is still in his movie character.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Candid pictures are such events are a treat and provide a dose of laughter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Eknath Shinde joined Salman in posing in front of the media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan welcomed the CM and attended him as a host.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Eknath Shinde wore a white shirt and trousers for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Helen made another pretty appearance in a floral outfit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Unlike yesterday, Arbaaz Khan was seen in casual.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shera and his son joined Salman at Arpita Khan's house for Ganesh Chaturthi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This new look of Salman is going viral. It is said to be for his new movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman will be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif next. It is going to release during Diwali.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
