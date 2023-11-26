Salman Khan's arrogance behind his superstardom?

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 26, 2023

Salman Khan is basking in the success of his latest release Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif.

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood and his work has proved it over the years.

In a recent media interaction, the actor said that he doesn’t consider himself a superstar.

He believes his arrogant walk often gives a wrong impression.

Salman also mentioned that he doesn’t like to be called a superstar or megastar.

He said, “Stardom doesn’t show in the way I am, but I am sure it shows in my walk.”

Salman says he is comfortable in his walk and cannot change it as he has been walking like that since childhood.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor claims he has not done anything to take the credit for superstardom.

He thanks DOP, the screenwriter, and the crew who helped the normal Bandra boy look heroic on screen.

Salman Khan calls himself just another Bandra boy and doesn’t take any credit for his stardom but it is his walk that makes an arrogant impression.

