Salman Khan's arrogance behind his superstardom?
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 26, 2023
Salman Khan is basking in the success of his latest release Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood and his work has proved it over the years.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In a recent media interaction, the actor said that he doesn’t consider himself a superstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He believes his arrogant walk often gives a wrong impression.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman also mentioned that he doesn’t like to be called a superstar or megastar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He said, “Stardom doesn’t show in the way I am, but I am sure it shows in my walk.”
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman says he is comfortable in his walk and cannot change it as he has been walking like that since childhood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor claims he has not done anything to take the credit for superstardom.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He thanks DOP, the screenwriter, and the crew who helped the normal Bandra boy look heroic on screen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan calls himself just another Bandra boy and doesn’t take any credit for his stardom but it is his walk that makes an arrogant impression.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sunny Deol was the original choice for Salman, Aamir Khan's THIS cult classic?
Find Out More