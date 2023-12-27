Salman Khan's best friend who has been by his side through thick and thin
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 27, 2023
Salman Khan's friend Nadeem Qureshi is extremely close to the superstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman has described him as his closest and longest friend.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nadeem Qureshi is the founder of SK TV, Salman Khan's TV production company, behind The Kapil Sharma Show.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman also imitated Nadeem on The Kapil Sharma Show once, showcasing their close friendship.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan's venture into television production began in 2018 with SK TV and The Kapil Sharma Show marked its initial project.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nadeem Qureshi was announced as the founder and managing partner of SK TV by Salman Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The bond between Salman and Nadeem extends from personal friendship and professional collaborations, creating a unique dynamic between them.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This year we saw Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan alongside Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill which didn’t go as well as expected.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, Tiger 3, with Katrina Kaif served as a redemption for the star as he ended the year on a good note.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His upcoming movies include Tiger vs Pathaan, Dabangg 4, Prem Ki Shaadi, etc.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun passes away: Top 10 web shows, movies of the K-drama star that'll be etched in memory
Find Out More