Salman Khan's biggest box office hits with Sajid Nadiadwala
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2024
Sajid Nadiadwala is one of the biggest names in the Indian film industry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His best association as a producer over the years has been with Salman Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Once again Sajid and Salman Khan have come together for a film directed by A.R. Murugadoss. Here's a list of Salman and Sajid's films that were hits.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jeet that released in 1996 had Salman Khan, Karishma Kapoor and Sunny Deol. It was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and was the highest grossing movie of that year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 1997 came the epic Judwaa that had Salman Khan in dual role. It made around Rs 13.14 crore back then and was blockbuster hit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2000, the actor-producer combo came back with Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega. The love triangle left fans entertained and it did good business.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mujhse Shaadi Karogi was a laugh riot. It starred Salman, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra. It made Rs 56 cr in 2004.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaan-E-Mann released in 2006 and had Salman, Akshay and Preity Zinta. Sajid Nadiadwala's movie received positive reviews and had business of Rs 46.26 cr.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2014 came Kick and it brought a storm at the box office. The movie made more than Rs 300 crore as it was high on entertainment value.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now fans are also desperately waiting for Kick 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Murder Mubarak and Top 10 other thrilling murder mysteries to watch on Netflix
Find Out More