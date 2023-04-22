Salman Khan bodyguard Shera's salary, net worth and more

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 22, 2023

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera has been protecting him for more than 27 years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shera also called Gurmeet Singh Jolly reportedly charges Rs 15 lakh for protecting Salman Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly Shera's annual income is around Rs 2 crore yearly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shera reportedly has his own security agency where he has managed many big stars of the Hindi film industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shera has a collection of bikes and cars ranging from Mahindra Thar, Kawasaki bike, BMW to name a few.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly it was in 1998 that Shera got the responsibility of being Salman Khan's shadow.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shera has also protected Will Smith, Justin Bieber, Jackie Chan and Michael Jackson in the past when they had come to Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shera used to also handle the security of Hollywood stars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman and Shera share a special bond since 1998.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shera is also a fitness freak like Salman in the industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 Entertainment News: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman-Aamir reunion

 

 Find Out More