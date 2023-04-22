Salman Khan bodyguard Shera's salary, net worth and more
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 22, 2023
Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera has been protecting him for more than 27 years.
Shera also called Gurmeet Singh Jolly reportedly charges Rs 15 lakh for protecting Salman Khan.
Reportedly Shera's annual income is around Rs 2 crore yearly.
Shera reportedly has his own security agency where he has managed many big stars of the Hindi film industry.
Shera has a collection of bikes and cars ranging from Mahindra Thar, Kawasaki bike, BMW to name a few.
Reportedly it was in 1998 that Shera got the responsibility of being Salman Khan's shadow.
Shera has also protected Will Smith, Justin Bieber, Jackie Chan and Michael Jackson in the past when they had come to Mumbai.
Shera used to also handle the security of Hollywood stars.
Salman and Shera share a special bond since 1998.
Shera is also a fitness freak like Salman in the industry.
