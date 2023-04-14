Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Top 10 things about Salman Khan's diet
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 14, 2023
Reportedly, Salman consumes egg whites and low-fat milk for breakfast.
For lunch, reportedly the actor like to eat five chapatis, grilled vegetables and salad.
For dinner, the star loves to eat egg whites, fish, chicken or a bowl of vegetable soup.
Salman likes to avoid food that has a lot of oil, salt or spices.
Salman is totally away from junk food.
Salman likes to begin his day with a glass of lemon water mixed with honey.
The star also likes to consume food that is high in protein and has zero carbs.
Eggs are Salman's favourites and at times he eats four egg whites and two full eggs.
The actor loves to eat fruits and reportedly eats the same four days in a week.
The actor also eats South Indian cuisines like Idli, Dosa, tdli.
