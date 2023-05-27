Top 10 hit Bollywood films banned outside India

Here is the list of films that were banned in other countries.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 27, 2023
Despite being blockbusters in India some Bollywood films were banned outside India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film was a hit in India but is banned in UAE for its religious content.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar’s PadMan was banned in Pakistan and Kuwait for its content.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan’s movie is banned in Kuwait and Qatar because of its content.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pakistan also banned Baby claiming that the film portrays a religion wrongly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bell Bottom is banned in Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar for reportedly tampering facts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan’s Dangal was a blockbuster hit but was banned in Pakistan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Singapore censor board didn’t approve The Kashmir Files for its portrayal of Muslims.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan’s film is banned in Pakistan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Padmaavat was banned in Malaysia for concern over the sensitivities of IslamSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Fiza was banned in Malaysia for its portrayal of a Muslim character.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
