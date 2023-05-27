Top 10 hit Bollywood films banned outside India

Here is the list of films that were banned in other countries.

Rupal Purohit

May 27, 2023

Films banned in other countries

Despite being blockbusters in India some Bollywood films were banned outside India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oh My God

The film was a hit in India but is banned in UAE for its religious content.



PadMan

Akshay Kumar’s PadMan was banned in Pakistan and Kuwait for its content.



The Dirty Picture

Vidya Balan’s movie is banned in Kuwait and Qatar because of its content.



Baby

Pakistan also banned Baby claiming that the film portrays a religion wrongly.



Bell Bottom

Bell Bottom is banned in Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar for reportedly tampering facts.



Dangal

Aamir Khan’s Dangal was a blockbuster hit but was banned in Pakistan.



The Kashmir Files

Singapore censor board didn’t approve The Kashmir Files for its portrayal of Muslims.



Ek Tha Tiger

Salman Khan’s film is banned in Pakistan.



Padmaavat

Padmaavat was banned in Malaysia for concern over the sensitivities of Islam



Fiza

Fiza was banned in Malaysia for its portrayal of a Muslim character.





