Salman Khan's co-star Harshali Malhotra’s awe-inpiring transformation

Remember Munni of Bajrangi Bhaijaan? She is all grown up, check out how she looks now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 03, 2023
Harshali Malhotra garnered popularity for her appearance in Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She played the lead role of a young girl, who is speech impaired, hails from Pakistan, and gets lost in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was just 7 years old when she gained fame for her stellar performance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harshali Malhotra aka Munni is now all grown up, a look at her transformation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harshali Malhotra is celebrating her birthday today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan’s Munni has now turned 15.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harshali looks like coming of age star.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is a trained classical Kathak dancer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She attended the special screening of Kajol’s Salaam Venky.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After Bajrangi Bhaijaan she didn’t appear in any film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, in 2017 she announced her second film titled Nastik starring Arjun Rampal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!