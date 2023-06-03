Salman Khan's co-star Harshali Malhotra’s awe-inpiring transformation

Remember Munni of Bajrangi Bhaijaan? She is all grown up, check out how she looks now.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 03, 2023

Salman Khan’s co-star Harshali Malhotra

Harshali Malhotra garnered popularity for her appearance in Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

She played the lead role of a young girl, who is speech impaired, hails from Pakistan, and gets lost in India.

Harshali aka Munni

She was just 7 years old when she gained fame for her stellar performance.

Harshali Malhotra transformation

Harshali Malhotra aka Munni is now all grown up, a look at her transformation.

Harshali Malhotra birthday

Harshali Malhotra is celebrating her birthday today.

Harshali Malhotra age

Salman Khan’s Munni has now turned 15.

Budding star

Harshali looks like coming of age star.

Dancer

She is a trained classical Kathak dancer.

Movie Time

She attended the special screening of Kajol’s Salaam Venky.

Harshali Malhotra movies

After Bajrangi Bhaijaan she didn’t appear in any film.

Work front

However, in 2017 she announced her second film titled Nastik starring Arjun Rampal.

We can’t get enough of her transformation.

