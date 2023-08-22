Salman Khan's love life, relationships and link ups

Salman Khan's linkups and love affairs have made many headlines over the years.

Aparna Parihar

Aug 22, 2023

Sangeeta Bijlani

Salman Khan's first girlfriend from showbiz was Sangeeta Bijlani in the early 90s.

Somy Ali

He began dating Somy Ali right after Sangeeta Bijlani.

Aishwarya Rai Bacchan

He started dating Aishwarya during the late 90s and broke up in 2002.

Sneha Ullal

After Aishwarya Rai he was linked up with her lookalike Sneha Ullal.

Katrina Kaif

Fans loved his jodi with Katrina Kaif, but their love couldn't last.

Zareen Khan

Salman and Zareen were alleged to be dating but for a short span.

Faria Alam

Salman never accepted his relationship with Football Association Secretary Faria Alam but there were rumors.

Lulia Vantur

Salman Khan's rumoured current love interest is Lulia Vantur. But none has admitted.

Pooja Hegde

He was linked up with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star but rumors died down after the release.

