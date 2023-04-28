Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star Bhagyashree's fitness secrets at 54
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 28, 2023
Bhagyashree likes to reportedly exercise with the Swiss ball.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Maine Pyaar Kia actress is a huge fan of yoga.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhagyashree likes to workout in the gym which gives her an adrenaline push
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhagyashree loves to do intense exercises and keep her lower body fit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cardio is something the actress swears by.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhagyashree prefers doing functional training, quad training and lunges reportedly.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress likes to eat fruits which keeps her fit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhagyashree is surely a fitness inspiration for all.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star believes that she gets adrenaline rush when she works out in the gym.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhagyashree always motivates us to hit the gym and slay it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses hottest looks in thigh-high slit dresses
Find Out More