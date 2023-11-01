Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 to surpass box office records of Pathaan and Jawan?

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023

Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' is one of the much-awaited films of 2023 and it is expected to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan.

Trade expert Vishek Chauhan said to India Today that the expectations from the trade are humongous.

In his opinion, the Diwali release may result in a somewhat sluggish collection, but Salman Khan's dedicated fans are likely to turn up even on the festive day.

The film has the potential to do a Rs 500 business at the box office.

Vishek thinks advance booking is going to be at par with Jawan or Pathaan.

Tiger 3 reportedly has a solid demand in the UK and UAE.

In overseas markets where advance booking has started, the collection is at par or exceeding Jawan and Pahaan.

Trade expert Ramesh Bala says Tiger 3 is expected to perform well because of its holiday release.

Additionally, given the prior success of the Tiger franchise, there are high hopes for Salman Khan's performance.

Ramesh Bala emphasizes that the exceptional performance of Pathaan and Jawan doesn't guarantee a similar response for Tiger 3.

He suggests that Shah Rukh Khan's significant presence in the international market makes it important to monitor how Salman Khan's film performs globally.

Tiger 3 is expected to mint Rs 50 crore nett in India and between Rs 75-90 crore internationally.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will continue to wear their characters along with Emraan Hashmi joining the star cast.

