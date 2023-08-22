Salman Khan's top 10 biggest Flop films

Here are 10 movies starring Salman Khan that were his biggest flops

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023

Race 3

This was the biggest flop film of Salman Khan as it is rated only 1.9 out of 10 on IMDb.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Me and Mister Khanna

Starred with Kareena Kapoor, this was a comedy film by Salman but failed to captivate audiences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

God Tussi Great Ho

This was a comedy film by Salman which failed to impress the audience and rated only 3.9 stars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tubelight

Based on the story of two brothers during the sino-Indian war, This film rated only 3.9 stars on IMDb.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shaadi karke fas gya yar

Again this was a comedy film by him along with Shilpa Shetty but couldn't impress people. The film got 4 stars out of 10.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chand Ka Tukda

Seen with Sridevi in the film, Bhaijaan couldn't show their charm and hence the film rated with 3.9 stars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suryavanshi

An action thriller film by Salman Khan of 1992 couldn't do well at the box office. The film rated only 4.4 stars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hello Brother

This was an Action, Comedy and fantasy film alongside Arbaaz Khan and Rani Mukherjee. The film also couldn't earn praise.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yuvraaj

Appearing with Katrina Kaif, Salman's this film also couldn't captivate his fans and became a flop.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha

Starring Preity Zinta and Bhumika Chawla, Salman's film was also a flop with 4.4 rating on imdb.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan: Meet the gorgeous women of Shah Rukh Khan's action film

 

 Find Out More