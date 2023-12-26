Salman Khan's Top 10 movies in the 100, 200, 300 crore club
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 26, 2023
Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest actors that Bollywood has given us.
The Star is all set to celebrate his 58th birthday on the 27th of December.
Here, we take a look at some of his works that made the most bucks at the Box Office.
Bodyguard, the first on the list made 148 crores. Salman could be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor in the movie.
Directed by his brother Arbaaz Khan, Dabangg 2 from the Dabangg series is one of his best works and it made 155 crores.
Salman Khan played the lead role in the multi-starrer Race 3. The movie couldn’t live up the expectations but still made 169 crores.
The first part of the Tiger series, Ek Tha Tiger made 198 crores in the Box Office.
Romance movie alongside Sonam Kapoor, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo crossed the 200 crore line for the star and made 210 crores.
Another one of his iconic works came with Kick which made 232 crores.
The Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan duo was back in action in 2019 with Bharat making 212 crores.
Making 300 crores at the Box Office, Salman Khan’s Sultan was a super hit movie.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a touching movie of the star that made 315 crores at the Box Office.
Finally, his most-grossing movie of all time came in the form of Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai which made 400 crores at the Box Office.
His most recent release, Tiger 3 made around 278 crores as well.
