Salman Khan's Top 10 performances over the years that left fans impressed

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 26, 2023

Dabangg- Chulbul Pandey with his rocking energy and stand alone swag won millions of hearts, special credits to his sunglasses!

Ek Tha Tiger- Salman has given many brilliant performances and the Tiger series was one of the most loved films in his career.

Sultan- Salman Khan in and as Sultan ruled the box office and gained outstanding reviews from the audience.

Prem Ratan Dhan Paiyo- Prem’s character from this extravaganza movie was a lovable role taken up by Salman.

Radhe- Salman was seen in a different avatar beside Disha Patani and fans liked this pairing a lot.

Wanted- Salman as Radhe, the gangster who changed himself for his love was a ‘hatke’ role for Bhaijaan.

Bharat- One of the most stable and mature performances was given by him in this film.

Kick- With hit songs and out of the box dialogues, his film Kick got a thumbs up from his fans.

Bajrangi Bhiajaan- Needless to say, this was one of the banger movies delivered by Salman which was loved by all age groups.

Antim- Salman was seen as a sikh cop who fights a mafia and stands for the righteous things created magic on the big screens.

