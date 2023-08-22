Salman Khan's transformation: From Prem to Radhe to Tiger

Here is Salman Khan's famous onscreen looks over the years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023
Salman's shirtless look from Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya became so popular in the 90s.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman's Tere naam look got so much attention that time. Even that haircut was named 'Tere naam cut' and was popular among boys.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This sad look of him was so much liked by his fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman's Prem Raghuvanshi's simple yet sophisticated look from Prem Ratan Dhan Payo garnered a lot of fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The bodybuilder look of Salman in the film Sultan was much praised by his fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor's Bajrangi Bhaijaan look and simple nature won the hearts of many.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The energetic look of Salman as Radhe can be easily spotted in the picture.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This look is also very popular among his fans. And fans started calling him Tiger.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman's recently released film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan didn't do well. However, his long hair look made noise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now Salman is spotted in his bald look which is reportedly for his next film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
