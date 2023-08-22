Salman Khan's transformation: From Prem to Radhe to Tiger

Here is Salman Khan's famous onscreen looks over the years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023

Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya look

Salman's shirtless look from Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya became so popular in the 90s.

Tere Naam look

Salman's Tere naam look got so much attention that time. Even that haircut was named 'Tere naam cut' and was popular among boys.

Tere Naam tragic look

This sad look of him was so much liked by his fans.

As Prem

Salman's Prem Raghuvanshi's simple yet sophisticated look from Prem Ratan Dhan Payo garnered a lot of fans.

Sultan Look

The bodybuilder look of Salman in the film Sultan was much praised by his fans.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan look

The actor's Bajrangi Bhaijaan look and simple nature won the hearts of many.

Radhe Look

The energetic look of Salman as Radhe can be easily spotted in the picture.

Ek Tha Tiger look

This look is also very popular among his fans. And fans started calling him Tiger.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan look

Salman's recently released film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan didn't do well. However, his long hair look made noise.

Bald look

Now Salman is spotted in his bald look which is reportedly for his next film.

