Sam Bahadur and more patriotic movies with India-Pakistan angle that released in 2023
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 27, 2023
Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal narrates the story of Sam Manekshaw, the first Field Marshal of the Indian Army.
The biographical war drama evokes a sense of patriotism as it as a backdrop of India-Pakistan war of 1971.
Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel brought back the nostalgic memories of Tara Singh and Sakina.
But it also brought back the strong sense of patriotism as the story had Tara Singh going to Pakistan to rescue is son Jeete. It is on Zee5.
Mission Majnu on Netflix had Sidharth Malhotra playing an undercover spy placed in Pakistan. His job was to send information about the nuclear weapons in the neighbouring country.
Tiger 3 got back Salman Khan (Tiger) and Katrina Kaif (Zoya) on the big screen.
But this time, Tiger entered the neighbouring country to defeat the enemy.
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was high on action and thrill. The story revolved around a Pakistani general wagging war against India while R&AW agent Pathaan tries to save the country.
Pathaan is on Aamzon Prime Video.
Kangana Ranaut's Tejas was also high on patriotism. The story is about female fighter pilot Tejas Gill who embarked on a deadly mission.
Pippa on Amazon Prime Video starring Ishaan Khatter is a biographical drama about Captain Balram Singh Mehta. It revolves around India-Pakistan war of 1971.
IB71 on Disney+Hostar. The film was about the period ahead of India-Pakistani war of 1971.
