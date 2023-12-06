Sam Bahadur and other Top 10 Biopics where actors transformed into real life characters they were playing
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023
Sam Bahadur is the most recently released biopic on first Field Marshal of India, Sam Manekshaw. Vicky Kaushal is being praised for his impeccable performance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sardar Udham is the story of Indian revolutionary Udham Singh who seeks revenge on an English governor, set back during the time of early 1900’s, Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mary Kom is a biopic on the legendary boxer from India, who won the world championship five times. Stream on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manikarnika is a movie about the wife of the king of Jhansi who refused to bow down against the East India Company and fought back, Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mission Raniganj follows the story of Jaswant Singh Gill as he leads a rescue mission to save 65 minors from a flooded coal mine. Watch on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
83 revolves around the 1983 Cricket World Cup win that was led by Kapil Dev. Available on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gangubai Kathiawadi is the inspiring story of Gangubai Harjivandas and her rise to power from absolutely nothing, also on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chhapaak, the story of an acid attack victim, Malti who while suffering mentally is also forced to take on the legal battle. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
7 time gold medalist in Indian National Games, Paan Singh Tomar goes down the dark path after the murder of his mother. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The empowering story of Neerja Bhanot, a flight attendant who put his own life on the line during a hijacking of the plane. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Include this in your Korean skincare routine to reduce skin's aging
Find Out More