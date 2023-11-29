Sam Bahadur director Meghna Gulzar, The Archies' Zoya Akhtar and other women filmmakers taking Indian cinema by storm
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2023
Mira Nair is an Indian-American Filmmaker well known for her movies like Salaam Bombay, The Namesake alongside movies in other languages as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepa Mehta is famous for her Elements Trilogy which included 3 movies, Fire, Earth and Water.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Director of The Archies alongside many others like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Gully Boy, Zoya Akhtar is one the most successful Indian Directors.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gauri Shinde’s most recent work came in the form of Ghoomer while previously she has done movies like English Vinglish, Dear Zindagi, Pad Man and others.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meghna Gulzar’s work is focused on real life events and we will see an example of that in her new movie, Sam Bahadur this December.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aparna Sen is well known for movies on societal issues and human relationships like 36 Chowringhee Lane, Mr. and Mrs. Iyer, and The Japanese Wife, etc.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Leena Yadav was behind one of the House of Secrets, one of the best documentaries on Netflix. She also was the director of Parched alongside other movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nandini Reddy’s work is usually romance or comedy and we saw that in her most recent work Anni Manchi Sakunamule and previously in Oh! Baby.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonakshi Sinha’s Dahaad was directed by none other than Reema Kagti, she has also worked alongside Zoya Akhtar on several instances.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is an Indian filmmaker Bareilly Ki Barfi, Nil Battey Sannata and has done writing for many others.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Salaar to Kantara 2: Check insane budgets of South Indian upcoming new movies
Find Out More