Sam Bahadur: Top 10 things to know about Vicky Kaushal new movie

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2023

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, an Indian soldier during the 90’s.

Sam Manekshaw was the first Indian Army Officer to become a Field Marshal.

He was the chief of the army staff during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar who is famous for her movies like Raazi , Talwaar, Chhapaak, etc.

The movie stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Vicky once said. “He is a true legend that this country has produced. It's an honour for me to get an opportunity to play the part of Field Marshal Manekshaw.”

The movie will clash with Animal as both the movies release on the same date, that is 1st December.

Vicky Kaushal had already won hearts of the fans with his special walk as Sam Bahadur a year ago.

Vicky also mentioned that all the soldiers mentioned in the video are real soldiers and the only one who wasn’t a soldier was him himself.

The movie is produced by Ronnie Screwvala while the screenplay is done by Bhavani Iyer and Shantanu Srivastava.

