Exciting things that are happening in the new Captain America: Brave New World
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 07, 2025
As the Captain America movie is returning after a decade, fans are uncovering new details about the story of Captain America.
Stan Lee’s cameos are unfortunately over but Marvel cameos are still there with the iconic stars and characters like Deadpool and Wolverine.
Captain America has always been an inherently political series and shows Captains interest in the inner workings of the MCU U.S. Government.
Steve Rogers's story may have ended rather disappointingly, Sam Wilson's is the new Captain America.
Harrison Ford as President Thaddeus Ross, a surprising shift for the character.
The villainous Red Hulk is finally making his MCU debut, and fans are hyped to see him take on Captain America.
Captain America’s new shield and suit update with the technicalities of Falcon's suit will create more opportunities for ground-breaking fights.
A new world with more dystopian themes, including an attempt on President Ross's life and the decimation of The White House.
Joaquin Torres is the new falcon and the right-hand man of Captain America as Sam was for Steve Roger.
Gustavo from Breaking Bad is seen in the teaser but his role isn’t known. But, fans are guessing that he is the main antagonist.
Many familiar faces are returning like Bucky Baners, Sharon Carter and many others.
