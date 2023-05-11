Expensive homes owned by South Indian stars

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 11, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reortedly purchased a duplex flat worth Rs 7.8 crore at the posh Jayabheri Orange County, Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun stays in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad and the cost of his home reportedly is Rs 100 crore.

Dhanush reportedly stays at a four-storey house in Chennai which costs Rs 150 crore.

Kamal Hassan has two apartments in Chennai that cost reportedly Rs 19.5 crore.

Rajnikanth reportedly stays in Poes Garden, Chennai and his home is worth Rs 35 crore, reportedly.

Akkineni Nagarjuna stays in Hyderabad in a luxurious home that costs Rs 42 crore.

Prabhas has a farmhouse in Hyderabad that costs Rs 60 crore.

Vijay Deverakonda stays in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad and his home is reportedly of Rs 15 crore.

Mahesh Babu's home in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad reportedly is of Rs 28 crore.

Ram Charan has a home worth Rs 30 crore reportedly.

