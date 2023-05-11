Expensive homes owned by South Indian stars
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 11, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu reortedly purchased a duplex flat worth Rs 7.8 crore at the posh Jayabheri Orange County, Hyderabad.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun stays in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad and the cost of his home reportedly is Rs 100 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanush reportedly stays at a four-storey house in Chennai which costs Rs 150 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Hassan has two apartments in Chennai that cost reportedly Rs 19.5 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajnikanth reportedly stays in Poes Garden, Chennai and his home is worth Rs 35 crore, reportedly.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akkineni Nagarjuna stays in Hyderabad in a luxurious home that costs Rs 42 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas has a farmhouse in Hyderabad that costs Rs 60 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Deverakonda stays in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad and his home is reportedly of Rs 15 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Babu's home in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad reportedly is of Rs 28 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan has a home worth Rs 30 crore reportedly.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 most powerful villains in anime series
Find Out More