Not every marriage, love or arranged, has a happy ending. Famous South heroines like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Amala Paul, Raadhika and more showed that sometimes the only option is to walk away from a marriage.Source: Bollywood
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s bitter divorce grabbed headlines all over.Source: Bollywood
While a lot of mud-slinging happened, nobody knows the reason yet for them divorcing.Source: Bollywood
Amala Paul and Al Vijay were also much in love but their marriage ended in divorce.Source: Bollywood
AL Vijay and his parents’ pressure for her to do lesser films and not do bold scenes were the reasons.Source: Bollywood
Pawan Kalyan divorced his second wife, Renu Desai, after 3 years of marriage.Source: Bollywood
Nagarjuna divorced Lakshmi Daggubati after 6 years of marriage before tying the knot with Amala.Source: Bollywood
Nalini and Ramarajan tied the knot in 1987, but parted ways soon after due to huge differences.Source: Bollywood
Rohini, Raghuvaran got married in the late 90s and also shared a son, but divorced when he was 6.Source: Bollywood
