Not every marriage, love or arranged, has a happy ending. Famous South heroines like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Amala Paul, Raadhika and more showed that sometimes the only option is to walk away from a marriage.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s bitter divorce grabbed headlines all over.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya divorce reason

While a lot of mud-slinging happened, nobody knows the reason yet for them divorcing.

Amala Paul and AL Vijay

Amala Paul and Al Vijay were also much in love but their marriage ended in divorce.

Amala Paul and AL Vijay divorce reason

AL Vijay and his parents’ pressure for her to do lesser films and not do bold scenes were the reasons.

Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai

Pawan Kalyan divorced his second wife, Renu Desai, after 3 years of marriage.

Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati

Nagarjuna divorced Lakshmi Daggubati after 6 years of marriage before tying the knot with Amala.

Raadhika and Pratap K Pothan

Nalini and Ramarajan

Nalini and Ramarajan tied the knot in 1987, but parted ways soon after due to huge differences.

Rohini and Raghuvaran

Rohini, Raghuvaran got married in the late 90s and also shared a son, but divorced when he was 6.

