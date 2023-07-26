Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more: Top 10 South Indian heroines and their memorable roles

From Anushka Shetty as Devasena and more: A look at South Indian actresses with memorable roles.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 26, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

In Mahanati, she played the Madhuravani.

Anushka Shetty

She will always be known as Devasena from Baahubali.

Rashmika Mandanna

Her character Srevalli was one of the important ones in Pushpa.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur's role in Sita Ramam is one of the best.

Tamannaah Bhatia

In Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, she played Lakshmi and impressed all.

Trisha Krishnan

Her role in movie 96 was quite impressive.

Sai Pallavi

She gave a memorable performance in the film Fidaa.

Nayanthara

Her role as an IAS officer in Aramm was quite powerful.

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh totally transformed for her role in Mahanati.

Vaishnavi Chaitanya

Vaishnavi Chaitanya is shining in the recent release Baby.

