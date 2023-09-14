Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anushka Shetty in the race to become Salman Khan’s heroine in the new movie with Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan?

Salman Khan is all set to work with the South Indian actress for his next with Karan Johar, and it is claimed that Samantha and Anushka Shetty might be paired opposite the superstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023
Salman Khan's new movie with Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan has gotten even more excited.
It is reported that the Pushpa girl has been approached to be Tiger 3 star's love interest.
Now this cannot get more exciting: SK and Anushka together? They will create fireworks.
The reports claim that either of these heroines might be paired with Salman.
Fans declare Anushka the perfect heroine for Salman Khan in the film.
Trisha Krishnan is another name being considered for Salman Khan's film.
Salman Khan will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar in his new movie with Karan Johar and Vishu Vardhan.
Salman Khan created a sensation on the internet with his bald look, and many thought it was for KJo's film.
Salman Khan will be reuniting for this massive actioner with Karan Johar after 25 years.
Salman Khan and Karan Johar's film is touted to release in December 2024.
