Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anushka Shetty in the race to become Salman Khan’s heroine in the new movie with Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan?

Salman Khan is all set to work with the South Indian actress for his next with Karan Johar, and it is claimed that Samantha and Anushka Shetty might be paired opposite the superstar.

Salman Khan's new movie

Salman Khan's new movie with Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan has gotten even more excited.

Samantha to play leading lady?

It is reported that the Pushpa girl has been approached to be Tiger 3 star's love interest.

Anushka Shetty approached too?

Now this cannot get more exciting: SK and Anushka together? They will create fireworks.

Samantha or Anushka?

The reports claim that either of these heroines might be paired with Salman.

Anushka is the frontrunner

Fans declare Anushka the perfect heroine for Salman Khan in the film.

Trisha is Karan's choice?

Trisha Krishnan is another name being considered for Salman Khan's film.

Salman's new avatar

Salman Khan will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar in his new movie with Karan Johar and Vishu Vardhan.

Salman goes bald

Salman Khan created a sensation on the internet with his bald look, and many thought it was for KJo's film.

Reunion after 25 years

Salman Khan will be reuniting for this massive actioner with Karan Johar after 25 years.

Christmas release

Salman Khan and Karan Johar's film is touted to release in December 2024.

