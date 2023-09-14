Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anushka Shetty in the race to become Salman Khan’s heroine in the new movie with Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan?

Salman Khan is all set to work with the South Indian actress for his next with Karan Johar, and it is claimed that Samantha and Anushka Shetty might be paired opposite the superstar.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023