Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wellness and beauty tricks
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 28, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For Samantha a good breakfast is very important. She likes fruits and yoghurt for breakfast.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha likes to try workouts and believes in doing new forms of ecercises.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha is mindful and for the same she does meditation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha likes to experiment with her skincare routine.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha loves to do nail art and loves to do.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha loves to contour and highlight her skin as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Family Man 2 actress is a big fan of eye makeup.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Always wear a lipstcik that you are fond of like Samantha Ruth Prabhu as it is an essential makeup product.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu loves wearing hairbands and trendy hair accessories.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 most stylish South Indian actresses
Find Out More