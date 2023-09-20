Samantha Ruth Prabhu BREAKS SILENCE on making Bollywood debut with Salman Khan

Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about her future plans!

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023

Top actress

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently among the top actresses of the South Film industry.

Busy Bee

For a long time, Samantha Ruth Prabhu stayed a busy bee churning out back to back projects.

On break

However, recent reports had it that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is going to take a one year long break to concentrate on her health.

Treatment

The actress was diagnosed with Myositis and she is undergoing treatment.

Bollywood debut

But latest reports stated that Samantha is set to make her Bollywood debut.

With Salman Khan

A report in Siasat.com stated that Samantha is likely to romance Salman Khan in a Karan Johar film. Anushka Shetty's name is also being rumoured to be in the race.

Breaks silence

However, through an Instagram Live, Samantha Ruth Prabhu rubbished these rumours.

Samantha's plan

'My next project is to actually not have one,' is what Samantha Ruth Prabhu said.

Kind of projects

The actress also asserted that she wants to do roles that challenge her as an actor and push her out of the comfort zone.

Perfect launch pad

Salman Khan has been a launch pad for many actresses who are now leading ladies.

Salman Khan's next

Salman Khan's next is Tiger 3 that will release in Diwali this year.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's next

Samantha is next going to be seen in Amazon Prime Video series Citadel.

