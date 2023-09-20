Samantha Ruth Prabhu BREAKS SILENCE on making Bollywood debut with Salman Khan

Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about her future plans!Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently among the top actresses of the South Film industry.
For a long time, Samantha Ruth Prabhu stayed a busy bee churning out back to back projects.
However, recent reports had it that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is going to take a one year long break to concentrate on her health.
The actress was diagnosed with Myositis and she is undergoing treatment.
But latest reports stated that Samantha is set to make her Bollywood debut.
A report in Siasat.com stated that Samantha is likely to romance Salman Khan in a Karan Johar film. Anushka Shetty's name is also being rumoured to be in the race.
However, through an Instagram Live, Samantha Ruth Prabhu rubbished these rumours.
'My next project is to actually not have one,' is what Samantha Ruth Prabhu said.
The actress also asserted that she wants to do roles that challenge her as an actor and push her out of the comfort zone.
Salman Khan has been a launch pad for many actresses who are now leading ladies.
Salman Khan's next is Tiger 3 that will release in Diwali this year.
Samantha is next going to be seen in Amazon Prime Video series Citadel.
