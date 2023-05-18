South Indian stars who are pure vegetarian
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 18, 2023
A lot of South Indian stars are vegetarian.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you are a fan of vegetarian food then take a look at these South Indian stars who too are vegetarian.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu was a non vegetaruan turned into a vegan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanush eats pure veg food.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shriya Saran loves eating homemade vegetarian food.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trisha Krishnan likes eating organic veg food.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia has turned into a pure vegetarian.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal is a vegetarian who likes to have plant based diet.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suriya is a strict vegetarian.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amala Paul became a vegetarian after she lost her pet.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
R Madhavan has never touched non-veg in his life reportedly.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amy Jackson gave up on non veg because of her love for animals reportedly.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Anupamaa: These stars shockingly exited Rupali Ganguly show
Find Out More