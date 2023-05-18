South Indian stars who are pure vegetarian

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 18, 2023

A lot of South Indian stars are vegetarian.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If you are a fan of vegetarian food then take a look at these South Indian stars who too are vegetarian.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was a non vegetaruan turned into a vegan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhanush eats pure veg food.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shriya Saran loves eating homemade vegetarian food.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan likes eating organic veg food.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia has turned into a pure vegetarian.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal is a vegetarian who likes to have plant based diet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suriya is a strict vegetarian.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amala Paul became a vegetarian after she lost her pet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

R Madhavan has never touched non-veg in his life reportedly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amy Jackson gave up on non veg because of her love for animals reportedly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Anupamaa: These stars shockingly exited Rupali Ganguly show

 

 Find Out More