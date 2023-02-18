Samantha Ruth Prabhu does this exercise to be strong

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fitness freak and loves to do different types of exercises. However, this exercise makes her strong. Check it out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2023
Samantha is always dedicated towards her physical and mental well-being.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha emerged stronger in 2023 as she was lately seen doing Single Leg Rollbacks exercise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha adores doing aerial yoga along with full-body workouts with rope and also loves weight training.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha in her latest workout video did Single Leg Rollbacks that looked fun.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All you need to do is sit on the floor, roll your back and raise one leg in the air and land back on another foot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will you try like the actress doing Single Leg Rollback?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It helps in making your spine very flexible and also makes your ab muscles workout.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It helps in reducing injuries, strengthening the core and also reduces injury chances.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is set to release in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress is all set for the release of her next movie Shaakuntalam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
