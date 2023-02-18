Samantha Ruth Prabhu does this exercise to be strong

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fitness freak and loves to do different types of exercises. However, this exercise makes her strong. Check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2023

Dedication

Samantha is always dedicated towards her physical and mental well-being.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fitness inspiration

Samantha emerged stronger in 2023 as she was lately seen doing Single Leg Rollbacks exercise.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aerial yoga

Samantha adores doing aerial yoga along with full-body workouts with rope and also loves weight training.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Weekend inspiration

Samantha in her latest workout video did Single Leg Rollbacks that looked fun.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

How to do Single Leg Rollbacks?

All you need to do is sit on the floor, roll your back and raise one leg in the air and land back on another foot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Will you try?

Will you try like the actress doing Single Leg Rollback?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Advantages of Single Leg Rollback

It helps in making your spine very flexible and also makes your ab muscles workout.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Single Leg Rollback further advantages

It helps in reducing injuries, strengthening the core and also reduces injury chances.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

About Shaakuntalam

The movie is set to release in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha's work front

The actress is all set for the release of her next movie Shaakuntalam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 pics of Sachin Tendulkar daughter Sara Tendulkar that prove true beauty lies in simplicity

 

 Find Out More