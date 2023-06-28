Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Hrithik Roshan and more stars who became hot property after separation
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu became very hot after divorcing Naga Chaitanya.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan became super sexy after divorcing Suzanne Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jennifer Winget in a yellow bikini is a sight to soar eyes. She rose after divorcing Karan Singh Grover.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shweta Tiwari has been divorced twice but look at her sexiness.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malaika Arora became the hottest after leaving Arbaaz Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjeeda Shaikh rocks in a bikini with daughter after divorcing husband Aamir Ali.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashami Desai left Nandish Sandhu and turned hot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amala Paul in a bikini is magic post-separating.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suzanne Khan's divorce with Hrithik Roshan made her wear bikinis.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mallika Sherawat's marriage did not last but her hotness did.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These stars became bold after divorce.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They worked on themselves after the breakup.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 most-liked TV shows of the week; Anupamaa in danger?
Find Out More