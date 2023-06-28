Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Hrithik Roshan and more stars who became hot property after separation

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu became very hot after divorcing Naga Chaitanya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan became super sexy after divorcing Suzanne Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jennifer Winget in a yellow bikini is a sight to soar eyes. She rose after divorcing Karan Singh Grover.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shweta Tiwari has been divorced twice but look at her sexiness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malaika Arora became the hottest after leaving Arbaaz Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjeeda Shaikh rocks in a bikini with daughter after divorcing husband Aamir Ali.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashami Desai left Nandish Sandhu and turned hot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amala Paul in a bikini is magic post-separating.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suzanne Khan's divorce with Hrithik Roshan made her wear bikinis.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mallika Sherawat's marriage did not last but her hotness did.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These stars became bold after divorce.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

They worked on themselves after the breakup.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 most-liked TV shows of the week; Anupamaa in danger?

 

 Find Out More