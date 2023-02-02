Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a ray of sunshine new photoshoot; will make you smile

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks like a sunflower in her latest photoshoot which is totally unavoidable. Take a look at the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 02, 2023

Samantha with Dabboo Ratnani

The celebrity photographer took to his social media page to post a BTS clp of the actress from his photoshoot.

Samantha could be seen jumping in a jolly avatar on a trampoline and posing.

The actress looked magical in a yellow coloured sleeveless flowy gown which was all things dreamy.

In the background Mujhko Hui Na Khabar song from Dil To Pagal Hai was played.

Samantha was all ready to mesmerise all as she was jumping on a trampoline as per instructions given by Daboo Ratnani.

Samantha was seen donning a layered hairstyle, dewy makeup and teamed it up with basic accesssories.

It looks like Samantha's photoshoot was from April 2022, reportedly.

The actress is all ready for the release of her next movie Shaaakuntalam.

The movie was all set to release on February 17 has now been postponed.

The actress also has a Telugu movie with south star Vijay Deverakonda.

