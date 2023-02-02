Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a ray of sunshine new photoshoot; will make you smile

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks like a sunflower in her latest photoshoot which is totally unavoidable. Take a look at the same right here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 02, 2023
The celebrity photographer took to his social media page to post a BTS clp of the actress from his photoshoot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha could be seen jumping in a jolly avatar on a trampoline and posing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress looked magical in a yellow coloured sleeveless flowy gown which was all things dreamy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the background Mujhko Hui Na Khabar song from Dil To Pagal Hai was played.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha was all ready to mesmerise all as she was jumping on a trampoline as per instructions given by Daboo Ratnani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha was seen donning a layered hairstyle, dewy makeup and teamed it up with basic accesssories.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It looks like Samantha's photoshoot was from April 2022, reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress is all ready for the release of her next movie Shaaakuntalam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie was all set to release on February 17 has now been postponed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress also has a Telugu movie with south star Vijay Deverakonda.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!