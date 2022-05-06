10 South beauties with mesmerizing eyes!

Beware, you’ve been warned, don’t fall in love with these gorgeous South beauties.

Shivani Pawaskar

Trisha Krishna

Trisha has doe eyes. She is the cutest actress too!

Tamannaah

Tamannaah’s hazel eyes will steal your hearts!

Shriya Saran

Shriya has perfect almond shaped eyes!

Nayanthara

Nayanthara’s eyes look damn good when she goes full kohl eyed.

Genelia D’Souza

Genelia has pretty expressive eyes.

Anushka Shetty

Baahubali actress has pretty round eyes just like her cute and gorgeous face!

Priyamani

Priyamani has got sharp hazel eyes. She looks killer boss lady.

Kajal Aggarwal

New mommy Kajal’s eyes her one of the most gorgeous facial features.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha has almond shaped eyes too. She has hazel eyes.

Keerthy Suresh

We are looking forward to be mesmerised by Keerthy Suresh’s beauty in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Thanks For Reading!

