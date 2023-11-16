Samantha Ruth Prabhu leads Top 10 South Indian actresses of Tollywood, check Rashmika Mandanna's rank

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023

Ormax media released a list of the most popular female Telugu film stars in October 2023.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is leading on top.

The second position is taken by Kajal Aggarwal.

Skanda actress Sreeleela grabs the third position.

Baahubali fame Anushka Shetty is on the 4th number.

Sai Pallavi enjoys 5th rank of the most popular Telugu actresses.

National crush Rashmika Mandanna moved to 6th rank as per Ormax media.

Keerthy Suresh is a popular actress standing on the 7th number.

Tamannaah Bhatia is also on the list but at 8th rank.

Pooja Hegde is one of the most loved Tollywood actresses.

Last on the list is Anupama Parameswaran.

