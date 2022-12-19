Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The actress looked cute in a colourful skirt and top which cost reportedly Rs 3. 5 lakh.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia

The South Indian beauty looks perfect in this frill dress and we just cannot stop staring at the same.

Source: Bollywood

Pooja Hegde

As Christmas is around the corner the actress was seen being all ready and excited.

Source: Bollywood

Rashmika Mandanna

The Dear Comrade actress knows to style herself in the colour red and looks drop-dead pretty in the same.

Source: Bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh

She was decked up in a white and red dress and was totally Christmas-ready.

Source: Bollywood

Amy Jackson

The cute mother was seen wearing a red gown and posing with her baby boy in her arms.

Source: Bollywood

Keerthy Suresh

We don't have words to say how cute the actress is looking as she is decorating a Christmas tree.

Source: Bollywood

Trisha Krishnan

She looked easy breezy in this red anarkali by Shireen Shahana. She styled the anarkali with a same coloured dupatta.

Source: Bollywood

Sai Pallavi

Red is the colour of Christmas and Sai Pallavi serves as the perfect inspiration for the same.

Source: Bollywood

Shruti Haasan

She was seen all decked up for the season of lights with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ayesha Singh to quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

 Find Out More