Here's looking at South Indian actresses who raised temperature in hot bikinis.Source: Bollywood
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's picture in bikini will make you go Ohh La La.Source: Bollywood
Shriya Saran looks HOT AF in pink bikini set.Source: Bollywood
Kajal Aggarwal is all smiles as she enjoys herself by the pool.Source: Bollywood
Pooja Hegde can make any man go weak in knees.Source: Bollywood
Shruti Haasan's swag is unbeatable in this colourful bikini pic.Source: Bollywood
Nayanthara had raised many eyebrows when she slipped into a bikini for a shoot.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika Mandanna shows off her well-toned body.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!