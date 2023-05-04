Top 10 South Indian stars who returned fees after movie tanked

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2023

​Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly returned back Rs 3 crore from Rs 7 crore that she received after the failure of Shaakuntalam.

Prabhas reportedly was paid Rs 100 crore for Radhe Shyam but as the film incurred losses, he returned half the amount.

Rajinikanth reportedly gave back his distributor's money in 2002 after his film Baba did not do well.

​Ram Charan reportedly paid back Rs 3.5 crore to the producer of Orange as it failed to meet expectations.

Mahesh Babu's Khaleja failed at the box office. Reportedly he gave back the remuneration.

Pawan Kalyan's movie Komaral Puli flopped and so he returned the full fee to the producer.

Vijay Deverakonda gave back Rs 6 crore post the failure of Liger.

Sai Pallavi gave back her fee for the movie Padi Padi Leche Manasu.

​Ravi Teja's movie Rama Rao on Duty tanked. He gave back his fees and took responsibility.

Saaho was another disaster movie of Prabhas which incurred him a big loss reportedly.

