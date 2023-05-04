Top 10 South Indian stars who returned fees after movie tanked
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly returned back Rs 3 crore from Rs 7 crore that she received after the failure of Shaakuntalam.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas reportedly was paid Rs 100 crore for Radhe Shyam but as the film incurred losses, he returned half the amount.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth reportedly gave back his distributor's money in 2002 after his film Baba did not do well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan reportedly paid back Rs 3.5 crore to the producer of Orange as it failed to meet expectations.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Babu's Khaleja failed at the box office. Reportedly he gave back the remuneration.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pawan Kalyan's movie Komaral Puli flopped and so he returned the full fee to the producer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Deverakonda gave back Rs 6 crore post the failure of Liger.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai Pallavi gave back her fee for the movie Padi Padi Leche Manasu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ravi Teja's movie Rama Rao on Duty tanked. He gave back his fees and took responsibility.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saaho was another disaster movie of Prabhas which incurred him a big loss reportedly.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Bollywood movies where the hero lost
Find Out More